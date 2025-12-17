Deepa Mehta: 'Curiosity drives my work'

It was tough. But I think it was tough even while I was in India to do something like documentaries. That's not what women were doing. The first documentary I made was in Delhi. It was called Vimla, a black and white documentary about a young girl who used to work in our house. She was 13. One day when I asked about her to her mother, the mother told me that she was getting married. It really upset me to think of a kid getting married. So, I did a documentary on her and how she felt about it and what the marriage was like, what the guy was like. She had never met him, he was about 40 years old and she was 13 then. I'm talking about the 1980s here. I don't think the film got anywhere. I found out the other day that somebody tried to preserve it. I think that'd be great. I'd like to see it too. So, it wasn't very different in Canada also, except it was more difficult. What concerned me was about being a coloured person. I'm a coloured person in Canada, so it was tough, and being a woman was even tougher. Nobody wanted to do films about what it meant to be an immigrant. The first feature film I did was called Sam and Me, which was about what it's like to be an immigrant, about a young immigrant man from India who comes to Canada, can't find a job and ends up being a caregiver to an older Jewish man. It was my relationship with Canada that I was exploring as a story. Ranjit Chowdhry, who I think was a wonderful actor and writer, did the script. How do you make people understand that you have such stories that are worth telling? Everybody in the university, for example, knew Satyajit Ray and the iconic Indian filmmakers but nothing that was contemporary at all.