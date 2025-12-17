Aamir Khan announces documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare on the parents of Sitaare Zameen Par actors

Six months after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has announced a documentary on the stories of the parents of the film's neurodivergent actors who play key roles in his basketball team. Titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, the documentary is set to offer a glimpse into the lives of the parents as they try to understand and come to terms with their kids' diagnosis while continuing to building a joyous life around them. Aamir's production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a trailer, captioning it, "You met the Sitaare. Now meet the reason they shine," while announcing that the docu-film will be available to watch in theatres from December 19.
The trailer also throws light on their dark chapters where parents would often face scrutiny and stigma from society. They also reveal how their children are more susceptible to illnesses than others. "Then, we get a call. We're doing a film, it's an Aamir Khan Production project. Then, I paused," a parent says, after which the camera shifts to the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par where their children are on set acting to Aamir's cues and actions. Towards the end of the trailer, Aamir called the parents the real heroes.
Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare..., directed by RS Prasanna, released in theatres on June 20. It also stars Genelia D’Souza, and ten debutant actors, namely Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, it follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament. The emotional sports drama was received with positive reviews upon release. Aamir Khan, however, opted for a no-OTT model and released the film on YouTube on pay-per-view basis.
Sitaaron Ke Sitaare is directed by Shaanib Bakshi, with cinematography by Gururaj Dixit and editing by Ajit Kunda Nair.