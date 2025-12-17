Aamir Khan announces documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare on the parents of Sitaare Zameen Par actors

Six months after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has announced a documentary on the stories of the parents of the film's neurodivergent actors who play key roles in his basketball team. Titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, the documentary is set to offer a glimpse into the lives of the parents as they try to understand and come to terms with their kids' diagnosis while continuing to building a joyous life around them. Aamir's production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a trailer, captioning it, "You met the Sitaare. Now meet the reason they shine," while announcing that the docu-film will be available to watch in theatres from December 19.