Preity Zinta lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar': Raw, real, and adorned with flawless performances

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Preity Zinta praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, "Dhurandhar", calling it one of the best films she has seen in a long time.

Released on December 5, the film features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In a lengthy post on her X handle on Wednesday, Zinta described her experience of watching the film, which was "raw, real, and adorned with flawless performances".

She also praised music of the film.

"Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It's probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor.

Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms.

So hard and yet, with so much heart," she wrote. "This is not a film. It's a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I'm already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece. Till then all I wanna say is Don't miss it folks ! Go check it out. A big shout out to the cast n crew for bringing this masterpiece alive," she added.