Actress Nora Fatehi sustains minor injury in car accident

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury after a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs here, police said.

Police have arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle the actress was riding in on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, an official said.

He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance.

After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in south Mumbai, sources said.