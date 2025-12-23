Drishyam 3 locks release date; Ajay Devgn and cast to return

The third instalment of the Drishyam franchise in Hindi has officially secured its release date. The makers announced on Monday that Drishyam 3 will arrive in theatres on October 2, 2026, a date that has become closely tied to the series’ intricate storyline.
A promo, released by the makers on Monday, confirmed the release date and revealed that Ajay Devgn will reprise his much-loved role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor are also returning, alongside Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who play Vijay’s daughters.
Drishyam 3 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and also written by him along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The project is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and the director.
The Hindi Drishyam series began in 2015 with the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam thriller of the same name. Directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, the first instalment chronicled how a seemingly ordinary Goan family man uses his sharp instincts to shield his family after a crime unfolds in their home. The suspense–drama resonated strongly with audiences, collecting ₹197 crore globally.
Its sequel, released in 2022, proved to be an even bigger success with a worldwide total of ₹345 crore, prompting the makers to greenlight a third film soon after.
The makers of Drishyam 3 has not yet revealed whether Akshaye Khanna, who featured prominently in Drishyam 2 as a determined cop, will be part of the upcoming film. Currently in production, the film is expected to complete its shoot in the first half of next year.
The Malayalam Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is also slated to release in 2026. The production for the film has been completed.