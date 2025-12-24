Dhurandhar 2 to release in regional languages in South India as well

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's makers are set to release its sequel in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu as well. As reported earlier, Dhurandhar 2 is set for a March 19, 2026, release in theatres. With the expansion to the South Indian market, Dhurandhar 2 is following a trend where a film with a pan-India appeal also hits theatres nationwide in multiple regional languages. Recently, Rishab Shetty Kantara: Chapter 1 adopted this strategy to much success.
Meanwhile, the first part in the Dhurandhar franchise follows a spy (Ranveer) who goes to Pakistan to infiltrate its network of gangsters, arms suppliers, and terrorists. It has reportedly minted 900 crore from theatres worldwide, thus becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Apart from Ranveer, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.
The film ends with glimpses of what is to expect from the sequel, showing visuals of Ranveer Singh's character at the helm of Lyari's political landscape. Interestingly, the makers also revealed the release date for the sequel at the end of the first part.