Dhurandhar 2 to release in regional languages in South India as well

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's makers are set to release its sequel in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu as well. As reported earlier, Dhurandhar 2 is set for a March 19, 2026, release in theatres. With the expansion to the South Indian market, Dhurandhar 2 is following a trend where a film with a pan-India appeal also hits theatres nationwide in multiple regional languages. Recently, Rishab Shetty Kantara: Chapter 1 adopted this strategy to much success.