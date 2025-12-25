Mirzapur: The Film begins shooting in Rajasthan, Ali Fazal shares BTS video

"MIRZAPUR THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha (You considered us your own). To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes. Khammaghani. You have to meet everyone, the whole paltan is playing," he said, referring to the return of some of the most popular characters from the series.