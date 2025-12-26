Jamie Lever announces social media break 'I'm taking some time to rest and reset'

NEW DELHI: Stand-up comic Jamie Lever penned a lengthy note announcing a break from social media and said she is taking some time to "rest and reset".

In a lengthy post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, Lever said she loves her work, but some recent events made her feel as if she lost a small part of herself.

"Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I'm grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I've received over the years," she wrote.

"I've learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I've lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger," she added.