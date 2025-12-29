Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan, gets a release date; makers drop teaser

The makers of Battle of Galwan dropped a teaser for the film earlier today, coinciding with its lead actor Salman Khan's 60th birthday. The teaser confirmed that the film, directed by Shootout at Lokhandwala fame Apoorva Lakhia and also starring Chitrangada Singh, will hit theatres on April 17 next year.
The Battle of Galwan teaser shows Salman Khan's character, Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, giving a motivational speech to his fellow army officers. Then, it cuts to the image of the protagonist with blood on his face and holding a stick as he prepares to face the enemy on the valley in Ladakh. The teaser ends with Salman's character declaring, "Maut se kya darna, ussey toh aana hai" (No need to be afraid of death because it is bound to come).
The film is based on India's conflict with China on the Galwan Valley in 2020 and on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India’s Most Fearless 3. For the uninitiated, Indian and Chinese soldiers fought the battle with sticks and stones owing to bilateral deals between the two nations. "At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains, courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons. Are you ready to witness this tale of courage?" wrote the makers as the caption for the teaser posted on YouTube.
Salma Khan is producing Battle of Galwan and the lead actor is presenting it under his namesake banner.
On the technical front, it has music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.