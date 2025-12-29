Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan, gets a release date; makers drop teaser

The film is based on India's conflict with China on the Galwan Valley in 2020 and on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India’s Most Fearless 3. For the uninitiated, Indian and Chinese soldiers fought the battle with sticks and stones owing to bilateral deals between the two nations. "At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains, courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons. Are you ready to witness this tale of courage?" wrote the makers as the caption for the teaser posted on YouTube.