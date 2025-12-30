From 'Ramayana', 'King', to 'Drishyam 3': The most anticipated films of 2026

The year 2026 is set to be a major year for Hindi cinema, with several big-budget and star-driven films lined up for release. From large-scale mythological dramas to high-octane action thrillers, filmmakers are bringing strong stories, popular stars and grand visuals to draw audiences to theatres. The upcoming slate has already created significant buzz among trade analysts and film lovers.

Among the most awaited films are Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller 'King', which also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is also expected to be a major highlight.

Other notable releases include 'Dhurandhar 2', 'Mardaani 3' with Rani Mukerji, Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O' Romeo' starring Shahid Kapoor, 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' featuring Sidharth Malhotra, and crime drama 'Haiwaan' with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, making 2026 one of the most promising years for Bollywood in recent times.

Let us look at the most anticipated films of 2026:

'King'

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, has already generated strong buzz across the film industry. The project marks a special collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood films. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, 'King' also reunites Shah Rukh Khan with director Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan'. The film is expected to blend high-octane action with emotional depth, further raising expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

'Ramayana'

The upcoming mythological epic Ramayana, already being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic ventures in Indian cinema. As announced by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. 'Ramayana: Part 1' will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 'Diwali 2027'.

'Dhurandhar 2'

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar', which has emerged as one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2025, has officially locked its sequel for an Eid 2026 release. The spy thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and will be released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- marking its first full pan-India outing. The sequel is expected to coincide with major festive holidays including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. According to a press release, the makers are also planning an expanded overseas release beyond the Indian diaspora. The film has received widespread praise from Bollywood celebrities for its gripping story, high-octane action and strong message.

'Battle of Galwan'

Another highly talked-about project of 2026 is the Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan'. The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday, December 27, offering a glimpse into a gripping portrayal of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film draws from the events that led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and the subsequent escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where the Indian Army strengthened deployments and undertook extensive surveillance to counter possible Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been cast opposite Salman Khan in the film, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

'Border 2'

'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The teaser of the much-anticipated war drama was unveiled earlier this month on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, offering audiences a first glimpse into the high-octane action film. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battlefield sequences and the unwavering courage of Indian soldiers as they fight to defend the nation, while also capturing emotional moments of love, family bonds and sacrifice that define their personal journeys.

'Drishyam 3'

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam 3' (remake of Malayalam film with the same name), which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Shooting for the much-anticipated third instalment is currently underway across multiple cities and locations. The story will continue within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family. The original cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles. Presented by Star Studio18, the film is a Panorama Studios production, directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.