Liberation of love

Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s debut Marathi feature film, Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), can be described simply and succinctly as a queer love story. But it packs in many intricate and overlapping layers of themes and concerns, meanings and nuances within this essential core. Having had its world premiere on January 26 at the Sundance Film Festival, the India-UK-Canada co-production won the Grand Jury award in the World Cinema Dramatic category on January 31.

Like the fruit that it is named after, Sabar Bonda is about the benevolence that accompanies the many barbs that life can throw at us. It’s about hope and healing one can find amid anguish and distress and about the continuities that come along with the finales in the eternal cycle of life and death.

Anand (Bhushaan Manoj) along with his mother (Jayshri Jagtap), has to spend a 10-day mourning period for his late father in their ancestral village where he feels suffocated, unable to relate to people and their intrusive queries about his marriage.

He is already in his 30s but there is still no bride in sight. He finds a kindred spirit in childhood friend Balya (Suraaj Suman), who is fending off similar expectations from the community, of settling down with a woman, something he isn’t prepared for. They strike an unexpected connection and deep bond with each other over these days spent in mourning.