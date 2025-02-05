Netflix India announces release slate for 2025

Netflix has announced its 2025 slate for Indian films and web series. The line-up consists of some new titles, both in films and series along with a return of some of its flagship shows with new seasons. The biggest announcement came with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, which gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the scenes in the industry through a fictional narrative.
Saif Ali Khan returns to the platform after Sacred Games, with Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Rajkummar Rao’s comedy-drama Toaster stars Sanya Malhotra and Archana Puran Singh, among others. Dining With The Kapoors, which gives a sneak peek into the lives of Bollywood’s celebrated film family, features Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Pooja Desai, among others.
R Madhavan and Siddharth headline the sports-drama Test which is written and directed by S Sashikanth. It also stars Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in pivotal roles and tells the story of three people in the backdrop of a historic test match which forces them to make life-altering decisions. Madhavan will also appear in a romantic drama titled Aap Jaisa Koi, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Delhi Crime is returning with the third season with a new case that is going to be based on a real story of a human trafficking operation in India. Another cerebral cop-drama, Kohrra, will be coming back with the second season. Rana Daggubati’s crime-thriller Rana Naidu: Season 2 will also premiere on the platform this year. Along with that, Neera Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter returns with a new season set in Bengal in the early 2000s.
Further, The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in the lead, is also premiering on Netflix. A new series titled Akka headlined by Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi tells the story of a matriarchal society in the fictional city of Pernuru, South India in the 1980s. It is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by YRF Entertainment.
Another show produced by YRF, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla, tells the story of the mysterious town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society. Pratik Gandhi stars in the historical drama Saare Jahan Se Acha, directed by Sumit Purohit. Another new series Super Subbu starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar was also announced.
Further, Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat are set to star in the sports-crime drama Glory. Kapil Sharma’s talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show will be returning with a third season.