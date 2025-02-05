Netflix India announces release slate for 2025

Netflix has announced its 2025 slate for Indian films and web series. The line-up consists of some new titles, both in films and series along with a return of some of its flagship shows with new seasons. The biggest announcement came with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, which gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the scenes in the industry through a fictional narrative.

Saif Ali Khan returns to the platform after Sacred Games, with Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Rajkummar Rao’s comedy-drama Toaster stars Sanya Malhotra and Archana Puran Singh, among others. Dining With The Kapoors, which gives a sneak peek into the lives of Bollywood’s celebrated film family, features Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Pooja Desai, among others.

R Madhavan and Siddharth headline the sports-drama Test which is written and directed by S Sashikanth. It also stars Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in pivotal roles and tells the story of three people in the backdrop of a historic test match which forces them to make life-altering decisions. Madhavan will also appear in a romantic drama titled Aap Jaisa Koi, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Delhi Crime is returning with the third season with a new case that is going to be based on a real story of a human trafficking operation in India. Another cerebral cop-drama, Kohrra, will be coming back with the second season. Rana Daggubati’s crime-thriller Rana Naidu: Season 2 will also premiere on the platform this year. Along with that, Neera Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter returns with a new season set in Bengal in the early 2000s.