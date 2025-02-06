Sikandar Kher onboard Sriram Raghavan’s 'Ikkis'

Actor Sikandar Kher has joined the cast of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming army-drama Ikkis. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda.

Sikandar will play the role of an army man in Ikkis. The actor has already begun preparation for the role. Talking about the opportunity and his preparation, Sikandar said, “I have always looked forward to a Sriram Raghavan film.

He has his own language of film making. It’s a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me as an actor I’ve always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe.”

Sikandar went on to praise the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock. “And then we have a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, the kind of films he’s backed and how he’s stood behind them with complete faith is just amazing.”

As per reports, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pak of 1971. He was 21 years old. For his bravery, Arun was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of the honour.