Vikrant Massey starts shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s series

Vikrant Massey has begun shooting in Goa for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming debut OTT series.

A press release shared by the makers reads, “Vikrant Massey has begun filming in Goa for Rajkumar Hirani’s series. While further details on the schedule remain under wraps, the shoot is currently underway in the coastal state.”

As per reports, the series is tentatively called Trojan and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will revolve around cybercrime and while details about the plot remain limited, it is known that it revolves around two police officers—one is an old-fashioned cop, played by Arshad Warsi, while the other is his tech-savvy contemporary played by Vikrant.

Vikrant was last seen in The Sabarmati Report while Rajkumar helmed the Shah Rukh Khan headliner Dunki. The former also has Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in the pipeline which will be Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya’s debut.