An Actor Prepares

Zahan Kapoor is a theatre enthusiast. One can clearly understand that from his performance as Tihar Jail Superintendent Sunil Gupta in Netflix’s Black Warrant. It has earned the 32-year-old actor some well-deserved acting stripes. Calling it an empowering experience, Zahan says, “Black Warrant has ruined me; collaborating with these incredible people, as well as the love and acceptance coming our way, will be difficult to match up.”

The Vikramaditya Motwane-led directorial is Zahan’s second screenouting, post his debut in Hansal Mehta’s hostage drama Faraz in 2022. Zahan confesses it is a personal validation to be acknowledged as an actor rather than being the new Kapoor on the block.

“I met Vikram Sir post two rounds of auditions; he saw me as an actor and a potential character for his next project before he ever met me as an upcoming, wanting-for-work actor. This means a lot to me because that’s my core value system. The acceptance has been earned through a lot of dedication and effort in the past decade.”

The prison drama is based on the non-fiction book, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-authored by former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. During his three-decade-long tenure, Gupta oversaw the execution of high-profile criminal murderers Ranga Billa as well as Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhatt. He also encountered dreaded criminals like Charles Sobhraj. The show documents Gupta’s journey from the determined rookie to the fastidious jailer Saheb.

Imagination was key as Kapoor stepped into the shoes of then 24-year-old Sunil Gupta. “As an actor, one has several tools, the physical, psychological as well as the contextual aspect; it is something akin to the many legs of a spider; you start on one, but you end up accessing them all.