‘There are Things Beyond One’s Control’

Jaideep Ahlawat is a vibe. You know you’re in for a treat if the 44-year-old actor is part of the star cast of a new film or web series. The latest being his praise-worthy performance in Season 2 of Paatal Lok, currently streaming on Prime Video. The actor had first gained recognition for his role in the 2017 film Raees, followed by Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi in 2018. It was in 2020 that Ahlawat turned heads for playing a cop in Season 1 of the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok. This also won him a Filmfare OTT award. Other roles followed, and Ahlawat consistently managed to impress his audience. That is the reason why the chatter around his recent performance doesn’t come as a surprise.

Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a man who is relatable at all levels. What has it been like to immerse yourself and create the world of this character whose journey seems ordinarily engaging?

I am not the creator of this man’s world, but just someone who was aligning the words and the world Sudip Sharma created. For me, it was very important to understand the ecosystem of this character at all levels. He is interesting as well as endearing. There are no complexities or layers one needs to study. So, it was fairly simple to grasp the pulse of this man in both seasons, but the challenge was to execute him honestly and to the best of my abilities.

You had mentioned that having grown up around Delhi and Gurugram, the world of Hathi Ram felt real. What was the process for bringing this character to life?

We have seen these characters in our everyday lives. His world is not extraordinary. He is a mix of several characters, but at the end of the day he is a man who is tired across both fronts, and it is important to feel his world. There is no specific process. For me, it has always been about getting a good script and making the character believable and relatable across all aspects. As an actor, the preparation needs to be sincere; you cannot be deluded into thinking you know it all, nor can you strategise with your craft.