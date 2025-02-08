‘There are Things Beyond One’s Control’
Jaideep Ahlawat is a vibe. You know you’re in for a treat if the 44-year-old actor is part of the star cast of a new film or web series. The latest being his praise-worthy performance in Season 2 of Paatal Lok, currently streaming on Prime Video. The actor had first gained recognition for his role in the 2017 film Raees, followed by Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi in 2018. It was in 2020 that Ahlawat turned heads for playing a cop in Season 1 of the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok. This also won him a Filmfare OTT award. Other roles followed, and Ahlawat consistently managed to impress his audience. That is the reason why the chatter around his recent performance doesn’t come as a surprise.
Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a man who is relatable at all levels. What has it been like to immerse yourself and create the world of this character whose journey seems ordinarily engaging?
I am not the creator of this man’s world, but just someone who was aligning the words and the world Sudip Sharma created. For me, it was very important to understand the ecosystem of this character at all levels. He is interesting as well as endearing. There are no complexities or layers one needs to study. So, it was fairly simple to grasp the pulse of this man in both seasons, but the challenge was to execute him honestly and to the best of my abilities.
You had mentioned that having grown up around Delhi and Gurugram, the world of Hathi Ram felt real. What was the process for bringing this character to life?
We have seen these characters in our everyday lives. His world is not extraordinary. He is a mix of several characters, but at the end of the day he is a man who is tired across both fronts, and it is important to feel his world. There is no specific process. For me, it has always been about getting a good script and making the character believable and relatable across all aspects. As an actor, the preparation needs to be sincere; you cannot be deluded into thinking you know it all, nor can you strategise with your craft.
Your last outing was in Maharaj, showcasing an exploitative man. How do you view the portrayal of masculinity in films?
I love every shade, whether it was Maharaj, Action Hero, or now Paatal Lok. These are men who carry various shades of life and how they interpret the same and make the choices they do. I enjoy exploring those shades. Whether it’s Maharaj or Pardeep Kamath of Three of Us, for me they belong to different worlds and are not related to each other. But it was just enjoyable getting under their skin. Hathi Ram is my most cherished character. If I think of my generation, we all get to see the reflection of our father to an extent in him. You try to put yourself in your father’s shoes, and whatever his shortcomings or strengths, you, in retrospect, tend to think that whatever it may be, at the end of the day, he is my hero.
It took you 12 years to get a breakthrough, despite having given stellar performances in films like Raazi. What was that phase really like?
I knew I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I had no option but to wait for that one opportunity. These are things beyond one’s control, and all you can do is be ready. In case something comes your way, you should be ready to grasp it. Had I gotten Paatal Lok ten years ago, I doubt I would have played it with the honesty with which I have now. An actor needs to constantly evolve. When that happens, things start to move.
You, Rajkummar Rao, and Vijay Varma are batchmates from FTII. It has been a journey of struggle and recognition. What’s it like when the three of you meet now?
It has been an amazing journey and feels very personal when the three of us are at an awards show and each one has been nominated for something. It seems unimaginable. The other day Vijay and I were both nominated in the same category, and I received the award for Maharaj. It was funny how he wrote on the WhatsApp group that I had taken his award. It is healthy and encouraging to be in this space with them.
We hear you will be in The Family Man Season 3. Is it a Paatal Lok and Family Man crossover?
No, it isn’t a crossover. But it is a prominent part. I can’t say anything beyond that.