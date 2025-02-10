If something happens, I'd like for him to be there: Saif on Taimur going with him to hospital

"I went downstairs and out. The first rickshaw was me going to a hospital. The rickshaw guy saw the blood and he knew something had happened. But I think because of the kid, he kind of gave the whole thing some respectability. He saw that we were decent people, somehow. I don't know how. And he was so amazing. He took a shortcut and took it easy on bumps. He drove me to Lilavati," the actor said.

The shock and adrenaline were so overpowering, he said, that he didn't initially realise he had been stabbed.

According to the actor, the intruder was hiding inside Jeh's room. Geeta, their other house help, rushed into their room around 2 am.

"I kind of lost it and went in there to see that and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh's bed it was actually a hacksaw blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling. He was thumping me as hard as he could in my back, and it was just thuds."

It went on for a while with the actor getting slashed on his neck, palm, wrist and arm, as he tried to ward off the attack "barefoot, bare-handed in a kurta pajama".

Meanwhile, Kareena had taken Jeh out of the room. Eventually, Geeta pulled the attacker off of the actor and shoved him away.

"It was a filmy scene where I was covered in blood and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that's what Taimur saw me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said let's get him'. And Kareena said. No, let's get out! Because we've got to get you to a hospital, and I've got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he's (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them."

Saif said he lost some feeling in his right leg because he had been "nicked in the spine".

The doctors told him a good three inches of the knife went in behind his shoulder blade and worked its way right to the spinal cord.

"And there's spinal fluid leaking out, which is why the feeling in the leg was going. That's how close it came: Just one more millimetre and we'd be talking paralysis. It's not like, you know, a back spasm or something that we're underplaying," he said.

The kids are okay, Saif said.

"Jeh has given me a plastic sword, and said, 'Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes'."

He says, "Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me. Taimur is a little concerned about security."

The other big question being asked is why the celebrity didn't have any security.

"I've never believed in security. I don't want it. I never wanted to walk around with three of these guys. I think it would be a nightmare for me. And I still won't, because I don't think this is an attack on me. I'm not under threat."