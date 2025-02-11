Arunachal Commission for Women slams YouTuber Elvish Yadav over racist remarks

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has petitioned the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against social media influencer Elvish Yadav for his 'derogatory and racist' remarks against former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant Chum Darang.
"His comment not only insults Ms Darang but the entire women's society of Northeast India," APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam wrote in a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson.
"Such behaviour and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation among women of the Northeast pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood, making them vulnerable and marginalised," Pakam further wrote.
The APSCW requested the NCW to take suo moto cognisance of Yadav’s 'racial' comment and deliver justice to Darang.
During his podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, Yadav made fun of Darang’s name and her casting in the movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
He said only a person with bad taste would like her and that, her name sounded vulgar.
Darang wrote in an Instagram story, reacting to the podcast, "Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun’. Mocking someone’s achievements is not 'banter'. It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate."
"What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected. To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism, I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness. and understanding," she further wrote.