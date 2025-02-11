Arunachal Commission for Women slams YouTuber Elvish Yadav over racist remarks

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has petitioned the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against social media influencer Elvish Yadav for his 'derogatory and racist' remarks against former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant Chum Darang.

"His comment not only insults Ms Darang but the entire women's society of Northeast India," APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam wrote in a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson.

"Such behaviour and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation among women of the Northeast pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood, making them vulnerable and marginalised," Pakam further wrote.

The APSCW requested the NCW to take suo moto cognisance of Yadav’s 'racial' comment and deliver justice to Darang.