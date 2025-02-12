Deepika Padukone urges students to 'express, never suppress' in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

NEW DELHI: New Delhi, Feb. 12: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 programme, emphasised that mental health should never be a stigma and encouraged students to express their feelings rather than suppress them.

Sharing insights on exam-related stress, the Pathaan actress opened up about her struggle with depression, calling it an "invisible illness" that can affect anyone at any time.

"Depression is something we cannot see. Some people around us may be suffering from anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because they continue to smile and greet everyone," said Padukone, who founded the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health and provide support for those in need.

Recalling her own battle, she shared how she initially kept her emotions bottled up while living alone in Mumbai. However, during a visit from her parents, her mother noticed something was wrong.

"The day my parents were leaving for Bengaluru, I started crying. My mum asked, 'What happened? Did someone say something to you?' I said, 'No, I don't know what this is… I feel completely helpless and hopeless. I don't want to live anymore.'"