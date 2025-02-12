Deepika Padukone urges students to 'express, never suppress' in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

NEW DELHI: New Delhi, Feb. 12: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 programme, emphasised that mental health should never be a stigma and encouraged students to express their feelings rather than suppress them.
Sharing insights on exam-related stress, the Pathaan actress opened up about her struggle with depression, calling it an "invisible illness" that can affect anyone at any time.
"Depression is something we cannot see. Some people around us may be suffering from anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because they continue to smile and greet everyone," said Padukone, who founded the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health and provide support for those in need.
Recalling her own battle, she shared how she initially kept her emotions bottled up while living alone in Mumbai. However, during a visit from her parents, her mother noticed something was wrong.
"The day my parents were leaving for Bengaluru, I started crying. My mum asked, 'What happened? Did someone say something to you?' I said, 'No, I don't know what this is… I feel completely helpless and hopeless. I don't want to live anymore.'"
She credited her mother for immediately recognising the signs and seeking professional help, which proved to be a turning point.
"I was very lucky that my mother noticed and immediately reached out to a psychologist," she said.
Padukone, who first spoke publicly about her depression in 2015, noted that mental health was once a taboo subject in India.
"There was a time when people thought, 'How can I have depression? And if I do, I won't tell anyone.' As soon as I started talking about this illness, I started feeling so free and light. From there, my journey towards mental health awareness began," she said.
Quoting from Prime Minister Modi’s book Exam Warriors, she urged students to embrace his message: "Express, never suppress."
"So always express yourselves, whether it's with your friends, family, parents, or teachers; journaling is a great way to express yourself," she added.
Offering advice on exam stress, Padukone reassured students that feeling stressed is natural but handling it correctly is key.
"Being stressed is natural, and it is a part of life. How we handle it is the important thing. Having patience is important regarding the exams and the results. We can only do what is in our control. We can sleep well, hydrate well, exercise, and meditate."
She also highlighted the importance of sleep, calling it a "freely available superpower."
"You must go out for adequate sunlight and fresh air. Always reach out for help."
Encouraging students to take breaks, she suggested, "Take a short break, relax the mind, and then address it again. Sometimes, you just need to have a fresh take on whatever you are studying."
She advised students to focus on what they can control.
"Focus on the things you can control, like, 'Am I prepared or not?' That’s in my control. Feeling stressed the night before? Talk to your parents about it."
Reflecting on her childhood, she described herself as a "very naughty child" who was deeply interested in extracurricular activities.
"I used to get very excited for fashion, dance, and sports days. I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks. I want to tell the parents they should recognise their child's potential," she said.
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha introduced a new format, with the prime minister engaging with select students at Sunder Nursery, a 16th-century heritage park adjacent to Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site. For the first time, the programme is also being released as a podcast, featuring well-known personalities sharing tips on managing exam pressure.