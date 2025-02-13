‘Comedy is tough, a joke either lands or not’

In the upcoming rom-com-caper Dhoom Dhaam, a different kind of action ensues as a bride and a groom are chased by gangsters on their first night. Pratik Gandhi plays the groom Veer Poddar, a meek Gujarati boy while Yami Gautam is Koyal Chaddha, a bride who very quickly goes from bashful to all guns blazing. “It’s quite a bizarre situation. One can’t help but laugh,” says Pratik. “The film is a great mix of rom-com and crime caper and that’s what made me say yes to it.”

For Yami, it was the pure fun she had while reading the script that gravitated her towards the project. “It was great to do a film whose events unfold in just one night,” she says. “Our reference was movies like The Hangover (2009). I know actors say it a lot but with each script, we indeed are looking for something new and fresh to do.”

When it comes to project choices, Yami has been very particular. In her previous works like A Thursday (2022), Dasvi (2022), OMG 2 (2023) and Article 370 (2024), she embodies women characters that are fleshed out, a rarity in an industry where women actors are still used as props to amp up the glam. “I am very conscious of being part of films in which I exist and my character is pivotal to the story,” she says. “If my role is such that it can be played by anybody else, I am not in for that.”