Don't believe tags will help anyone in their career: Rashmika Mandanna on being called national crush

NEW DELHI: Rashmika Mandanna says she doesn't mind tags like "national crush" given to her by fans but they don't define her as an artist.

At just 28, Mandanna has emerged as one of the biggest stars of recent times and enjoys a pan-India fan-following due to success of her movies like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Pushpa franchise.

As an actor, Mandanna said what matters to her the most is the love people shower on her films.

"I don't think having tags will help you in your career, that is coming from a space of love from your fans.

They want to call you like that and they will, but again, all these tags are just tags.

What the films that you do and the audiences' love, which convert into tickets that they buy for a Friday film watching, I think that is special to me," the actor told PTI in an interview.

She started her career with 2016's Kannada movie Kirik Party and at the time, the actor thought it will be "one film and out" for her.

"But here I am, 24 films down. And I just feel blessed because there are so many prettier women, there's so many more talented women, and there's so many gorgeous women out there but I'm just having this journey of my own.

"I feel really connected with my audience or my well wishers...And I want to keep that really close to my heart and keep doing my films that I'm doing," Mandanna said.

In the last two years, the actor featured in two blockbusters from the North and South film industries.

She starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 movie "Animal", which earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, and reprised her fan-favourite role of Srivalli in "Pushpa 2: The Rule" that has amassed over Rs 1,800 crore in worldwide collection.

Asked about her thought process in picking up projects in the two film industries, Mandanna said it has now become a challenge.

"To be very honest, today if an event in South and an event in Hindi need me at the same time, it's hard. But I know how much love I have received from everywhere, so it's just my responsibility to say 'bye bye' to my sleep and just turn up.