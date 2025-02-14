'Andaz Apna Apna' to rerelease in April

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult classic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna is set to hit theatres again in April, coinciding with its 31st release anniversary. The film has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

The oddball comedy follows two youngsters, Amar and Prem (Aamir and Salman), who travel to Ooty to marry millionaire Ram Gopal Bajaj’s (Paresh Rawal) daughter Raveena Bajaj (Raveena Tandon) and thereby get a piece of his wealth.

However, a series of goofy situations see them facing off not only each other but also Ram’s twin brother Shyam Gopal Bajaj/Teja (Paresh Rawal) who is also seeking his sibling’s fortune, albeit with a sinister intention.

Andaz Apna Apna also stars Juhi Chawla and Govinda as their real selves. Although Santoshi’s film did not do well at the box office when it was released in 1994, it became a cult film through its television run over time.