Sikandar Kher onboard Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s neo-noir film

Actor Sikandar Kher is collaborating with sibling actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s upcoming production, Baby Do Die Do. Directed by Nachiket Samant, this neo-noir comedy will also feature Chunky Pandey.

Sikandar has worked with Huma before in Monica, O My Darling (2022) while Saqib and him have shared screen space on Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Talking about his experience working on Baby Do Die Do, Sikandar shared, “When Saqib offered the film to me I was very happy.

We had just finished filming Citadel and we had a chance to hang out for the first time. To collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign. As a producer he’s an absolute pleasure for an actor and really makes one feel good.”

“It’s also the second time I’m working with Huma and not only is she a very fine actor but she’s always got a smile on her face while being a thorough professional,” he added. The release date of the film is still under wraps.