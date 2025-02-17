Pritam, Prasoon Joshi join 'Shivaji Maharaj' crew

Music composer Pritam and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are set to collaborate to create the music for the historical film 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', as per a press release shared by the makers.

It is directed by Sandeep Singh, known for producing films like 'Mary Kom', 'Aligarh', 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and 'Mai Atal Hoon', among others, and stars 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty as the Maratha warrior king.

This will mark the first collaboration between Pritam and Prasoon. Speaking of his involvement in the film, Prasoon said, “Writing the lyrics for a film that celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a truly humbling experience. I am excited to bring the spirit of his bravery, leadership, and legacy through this film."

Pritam added, “The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj deserves nothing less than a powerful and soulful score. I am thrilled to be chosen as the composer for a historical film for the very first time, and I look forward to creating melodies that capture the essence of 'Shivaji Maharaj's valor and vision.”