Inspired to tell my own stories, says 'Mirzapur' fame Shweta Tripathi who turns into producer

NEW DELHI: "Mirzapur" star Shweta Tripathi has announced her foray into production, saying she is inspired to tell her "own stories" now.

Tripathi broke out with her role of Shaalu Gupta in Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film "Masaan" and went on to feature in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Haraamkhor", "Gone Kesh" and "Cargo".

She became a household name courtesy her performance as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in crime thriller show "Mirzapur".

She has also starred in shows like "Made in Heaven", "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Kaalkoot".