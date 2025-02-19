Leaking pipeline scene in 'Mrs' a metaphor for patriarchy, says director Arati Kadav

NEW DELHI: Taking a film like "The Great Indian Kitchen" and remaking it for a new audience was a responsibility for Arati Kadav, who wanted "Mrs" to retain the strong feminist statement of the original but also include her lived experiences as a woman.

"Mrs" stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who gets into an arranged marriage and slowly begins to unravel as she gets tied up with an unending cycle of kitchen duties.

The film has been praised for being a good adaptation.

Kadav, who has in the past made sci-fi drama "Cargo", admits that it was a tough but cathartic experience to remake Jeo Baby's 2021 Malayalam film in Hindi.

"'The Great Indian Kitchen' has a very strong feminist statement. It's the story of our mothers and aunts' lives. It's a story that will define our daughters' lives in a way. So, it had to be told responsibly...People love it for its treatment.

As a director, you obviously cannot copy the treatment, you have to bring your own things but there's a risk.

So, I treated the original like a book," Kadav told PTI in an interview.