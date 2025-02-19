Prime Video comedy series 'Dupahiya' to premiere on March 7

Dupahiya, billed as a hilarious heartland comedy series, will stream on Prime Video from March 7, the streamer announced. Directed by Masaba Masaba-fame Sonam Nair, the show is written and created by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

According to a press release, the story, set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, revolves around the chaos and drama that takes place after a prized motorbike goes missing.

“With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it’s too late,” reads the synopsis.

Sonam Nair said in a statement, “Bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way it has come together.

The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it. I cannot wait for March 7 and for audiences in India and across the world to experience this wholesome package of Joy, laughter, and aspirations of the many eclectic residents of Dhadakpur!”

Dupahiya is executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel.