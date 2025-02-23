INTERVIEW| Scions of the times

Many Bollywood star-kids made their debut last year. Some of them went down well, and some, didn’t. The year, however, was kind to Junaid Khan, who debuted with Maharaj on Netflix. Khan managed to impress the audience with his acting and received praise from critics as well. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, debuted with Zoya Khan’s Archies.
The film didn’t quite resonate with the audience but Khushi didn’t give up on her childhood love for acting. The duo is now seen together in their second film but a first theatrical release, which is a romantic comedy titled Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan.
‘I’m an Old-school Romantic’
What motivated you to do this film?
I like to tell stories. This film has a very good hook. The one-liners are immensely interesting. I asked the makers if they were sure to cast me. In my opinion, I wouldn’t cast myself in this character, as it is just the opposite of me in real life. However, my character in my first OTT release, Maharaj, is closer to my personality.
You play a cool boy in 'Loveyapa'. You say you don’t relate to this reel character. Elaborate?
Yes, I don’t relate to my reel character, but it is fun. There is a cultural difference that is far from being my real self on reel. I had to be trained in Delhi for this film. My mother’s side of the family is Punjabi. So, I got help from my maternal side. Advait , my director also helped me a lot.
'Loveyapa' is a fun-loving, romantic film. Are you not romantic at heart?
I’m a very old-school romantic and also very emotional. I think if you watch the film, only then you will be able to understand the difference in real and reel characters.
Does Junaid take any tips from Aamir Khan?
Main nahi sunta na. (I don’t listen). If you need any specific advice, then his advice is useful. I usually discuss with the director and the writer of the film.
Have you visited any film sets with Aamir Khan?
I had been on the sets of Sarfarosh and Mann. The latter was shot on a cruise. Actually, the environment on the sets, when you are not shooting but just sitting, feels very boring. During my childhood days, I would run away from sets as I would be only interested in playing on-ground games.
‘This is All I have Ever Known’
When did you realise that you wanted to take up acting as a profession?
When I was young, I would always go to the movie sets. Janu (Janhvi Kapoor) and I would be sneaking around sets. All our dinner table discussions used to be about films. I feel this is all I have ever known. I always wanted to be an actor.
What difference do you find in your real self and playing this reel character of Bani in 'Loveyapa'?
My character’s name is Bani, who is Punjabi. I am very different from her in real life. Bani never thinks before saying anything. She just says whatever she wants to. My traits are different to hers. I don’t think there were any challenges, but, in the scenes where we are fighting over the phone, we couldn’t shoot with each other. So, whenever Junaid was doing his scenes, I would go to give him the que. This technical aspect was a learning process and a bit of a challenge.
Does dancing come naturally to you? Have you learnt dancing?
Dancing doesn’t come naturally to me. I am someone who likes to practice. I feel comfortable after practicing my dancing steps. I have taken a few classes of Kathak here and there. To bring about excellence, I definitely need to practice before shooting the scene. I wouldn’t say I am a great dancer.
Working for the big screen, what have you learnt from this first theatrical film?
My theatrical debut film, Loveyapa, is the third film I have shot. Shooting this film, I felt a lot better about myself as an actor. The more confident you are, the better. When you play your character with conviction, then no one can question you. I will keep knowing and improving myself and my craft. Also, you are lucky when you have a good actor working opposite you. You have better energy to work. I believe in give and take. It enhances a lot of your knowledge.
You say you are an introvert. How do you perform exuberantly in front of the cameras?
Since this is my job, I don’t have any pressure on playing this different person. I always try to put my best foot forward. I may be an introvert as a person, but that will not hinder my performance at all.