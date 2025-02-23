INTERVIEW| Scions of the times

Many Bollywood star-kids made their debut last year. Some of them went down well, and some, didn’t. The year, however, was kind to Junaid Khan, who debuted with Maharaj on Netflix. Khan managed to impress the audience with his acting and received praise from critics as well. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, debuted with Zoya Khan’s Archies.

The film didn’t quite resonate with the audience but Khushi didn’t give up on her childhood love for acting. The duo is now seen together in their second film but a first theatrical release, which is a romantic comedy titled Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan.

‘I’m an Old-school Romantic’

What motivated you to do this film?

I like to tell stories. This film has a very good hook. The one-liners are immensely interesting. I asked the makers if they were sure to cast me. In my opinion, I wouldn’t cast myself in this character, as it is just the opposite of me in real life. However, my character in my first OTT release, Maharaj, is closer to my personality.

You play a cool boy in 'Loveyapa'. You say you don’t relate to this reel character. Elaborate?

Yes, I don’t relate to my reel character, but it is fun. There is a cultural difference that is far from being my real self on reel. I had to be trained in Delhi for this film. My mother’s side of the family is Punjabi. So, I got help from my maternal side. Advait , my director also helped me a lot.

'Loveyapa' is a fun-loving, romantic film. Are you not romantic at heart?

I’m a very old-school romantic and also very emotional. I think if you watch the film, only then you will be able to understand the difference in real and reel characters.

Does Junaid take any tips from Aamir Khan?

Main nahi sunta na. (I don’t listen). If you need any specific advice, then his advice is useful. I usually discuss with the director and the writer of the film.

Have you visited any film sets with Aamir Khan?

I had been on the sets of Sarfarosh and Mann. The latter was shot on a cruise. Actually, the environment on the sets, when you are not shooting but just sitting, feels very boring. During my childhood days, I would run away from sets as I would be only interested in playing on-ground games.