Imtiaz Ali teams up with Netflix for O Saathi Re starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary

After Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali will be teaming up with Netflix for an upcoming romantic-drama series O Saathi Re with Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary in the lead. It is directed by Arif Ali with Imtiaz Ali serving as the co-writer, creator and showrunner.

As per the makers, the show is an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times. Netflix announced the project by sharing videos of the cast and Imtiaz from a script-reading session.

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz said, “O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, adds, “After the success of She Season 2, we began exploring ideas for our next series together. We wanted something with an inherent musicality, perhaps inspired by a song and then Imtiaz crafted a story, called it O Saathi Re and that story moved us as profoundly as the song still does. It’s a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times.”

The series' production will commence by the end of February. It will be released soon on Netflix.