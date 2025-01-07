'Amaran' director Rajkumar, T-Series team up for a new film

Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy and T-Series managing director, producer, Bhushan Kumar have announced a new project on Monday through social media. It is set to go on floors by the end of the year, after the completion of Rajkumar’s survival thriller with Dhanush in the lead.

The makers describe it as a “high-concept film” that accommodates the tastes of viewers across the nation. The makers are yet to announce more details about the film’s genre, cast, plot, and crew.

Speaking about the film, Bhushan stated, “Rajkumar Periasamy has a distinctive voice as a filmmaker, and his work in Amaran showcases his exceptional storytelling abilities. At T-Series, we are committed to presenting diverse and impactful narratives.

With Rajkumar onboard as a director, the intent is to create a high-concept feature film that resonates with cinema lovers nationwide. His vision and creativity will undoubtedly elevate this project to new heights.”

Calling it “a significant milestone” in his career, Rajkumar shared, “T-series and Bhushan Kumar sir’s passion for pushing cinematic boundaries aligns perfectly with my vision as a filmmaker. I am eager to craft a story that not only entertains but also connects with audiences across languages and cultures.”

Rajkumar made his directorial debut in 2017 with Rangoon, starring Gautham Karthik and Sana Makbul. He shot to fame with last year’s Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan as the late Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi as his wife Indhu.