Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film goes on floors

Vishal Bhardwaj has started shooting for his upcoming action-thriller with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the makers announced on Monday. The currently untitled film also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Taking to X, the makers shared a photo from the first day of shoot, featuring a blurry figure behind a slate which seems to be Shahid. The caption to the post read, “A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today. Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot!”

According to reports, the film is a biopic on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara. The film was originally conceived as a biopic of gangster Sapna didi that would have seen Deepika Padukone in the titular role and the late Irrfan Khan in the role of Hussain.

Later, rumors stated that Kartik Aaryan was in talks to play the gangster, but now the character will be materialized by the performance of Vishal’s long-time collaborator Shahid.

The film marks Shahid’s reunion with the Haider (2014) director, seven years after Rangoon (2017). It is set to be released on December 5.