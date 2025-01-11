Ajay Devgn to produce Jhalak, headlined by Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn will be producing a new horror-comedy Jhalak, starring his nephew Aaman Devgan in the lead, as per a press release shared by the makers. It is a co-production between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, who earlier collaborated on Ajay’s horror film Shaitaan.

Jhalak will be helmed by Umang Vyas, known for his work on the Gujarati film Jhamkudi, and penned by Munjya writer Tushar Asgaonkar. Speaking about the upcoming film, Ajay said in a statement, “After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience.”

Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak added, “Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way.”

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence soon. More details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced in the coming months.