INTERVIEW| I don’t like most of the scripts: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar’s body of work is beyond impressive. From playing a juvenile gambler turned social reformer in the 1994 film Krantiveer to playing an encounter specialist in the 2004 action thriller Ab Tak Chappan, Patekar has consistently left his viewers spellbound with his performances.

Now, living the life of a common man away from the city, the 74-year-old actor prefers waking up to the sound of birds. It is only when a script strongly appeals to him, he goes back to his old love—acting onscreen. Here he talks about his latest film Vanvaas and what keeps him going.

You have worked with Anil Sharma for this project, who is known for action films.

A film depends on a single genre, but the backdrop decides whether it will have action or not. The backdrop of Gadar was a little violent. It was about two countries, and action is a part of a film like that. However, it was a family movie too. Vanvaas also has a bit of action. The film has two parallel situations, one where it will make you laugh and the other which makes you think. It is like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Anand. It made you laugh and cry at the same time.

What is Vanvaas about and does it talk about dementia?

It is about parents. They keep doing things for us and expect nothing in return. The film captures that emotion. There’s no mention of dementia. As we grow older, we tend to forget a lot of things. I am 75 now and forget some things. It’s a part and parcel of our lives.

We’ve heard that you give your own creative inputs to the director.

Yes, I interfere a lot. The director is the navigator and executes his vision well. I’m involved in the film right from the scripting stage so that I get to know the story thoroughly and the actors well. I don’t differentiate between a seasoned actor and a newcomer. They are all the same to me. When I feel that things need to be improved in a scene, I do give my inputs.