‘I was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan while dubbing for Pushpa 2 ’

Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency has been through multiple delays ever since it was announced a few years ago. The biggest blow came when its release was halted just a week before it was supposed to come out on September 5 last year, following objections from certain members of the Sikh community.

After this, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewed it again and suggested a few cuts. Shreyas Talpade, who plays the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee in it, said that it was a tough time for the entire team.

Now, the film is set to be released in theatres on January 17 and Shreyas feels happy that everything is clear. “I think what has happened is behind us and we are looking forward to the future,” he says.

Apart from Emergency, the actor has been spreading his creative wings as a dubbing artist in recent times. When he voiced Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) it quickly broke into the psyche of the Hindi audiences. For them, it carried something more. Shreyas says that he was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan during the dubbing process.

“Growing up on Bachchan films, I used to recite his dialogues and mimic him so many times,” he says, mentioning some of his iconic lines, including, ‘Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Shahenshah’ from the vigilante-actioner Shahenshah (1988) and ‘Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum’, from his seminal cop-drama Deewar (1975).

Even Pushpa’s affirmative proclamation, ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’, resonated in a similar appeal with people, inspiring a host of memes and enactments. “We had no clue what was going to happen with the dialogue. Now, it’s become like a cult line,” says Shreyas.