Netflix announces docu-series on India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

Netflix’s docu-series, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan will be released on the platform on February 7, the streamer announced on Monday. It gives an account of some memorable cricket stories from matches played between the two countries, featuring interviews with cricketing legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Netflix shared a poster of the show featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag as they are entering a stadium to bat. The caption to the post read, “Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix.”

Earlier, a teaser of the series was unveiled which featured two former captains of the two countries—Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, who were holding the World Cup trophy. It also featured glimpses of some iconic moments from matches between the two teams. The docu-series is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.