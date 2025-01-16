Actor Saif Ali Khan 'out of danger' now, doctors remove 2.5-inch knife piece from spine; cops release suspect's photo

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised on Thursday after he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai.

He underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai to remove a knife from his spine, and is now "out of danger", doctors said.

Khan, 54, was was on the path of recovery following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in `Satguru Sharan' building.

Police registered a case of `armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'.

Speaking to reporters, Lilavati Hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Niraj Uttamani said, "We removed a 2.5-inch piece of knife from the spine."

Asked about the actor's injuries, he said there were two severe, two intermediate injuries and two abrasions.

"We wish to inform you that fortunately Saif Ali Khan's surgery has been done very well. He is on the recovery path. He has been shifted to the ICU. Maybe in a day or two he will be shifted to the ward," Dr Uttamani told reporters.