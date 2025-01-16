Not even celebrities are safe in Maharashtra: Oppn leaders slam state government after attack on Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: The knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order, Opposition leaders said on Thursday.

"No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Khan is a Padma Shri recipient and had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with his family, Raut noted.

Police in the state are mostly deployed for the security of politicians, "especially those who defect", Raut said, adding, "There is no fear of law. The government stands exposed."

Speaking to PTI Video, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, and the incidents in Beed -- where a village sarpanch was brutally killed for allegedly thwarting an attempt to extort money from an energy firm -- showed that the administration is working for anti-social elements.