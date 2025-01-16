Actor Saif Ali Khan attacked when trying to protect his family from intruder; son Ibrahim rushed him to hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised on Thursday after he sustained injuries following a knife attack by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai.

The actor is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

According to a statement from the hospital, Khan has "six stab wounds" out of which "two are deep."

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” PTI reported Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital as saying.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, the doctor added.

Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were inside the house when the incident occurred at around 2. 30 am on Thursday.

According to multiple media reports, Khan was attacked by the intruder when he rushed to protect his family.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," a statement from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's team said.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Khan's son from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was the one who took him to the hospital after the attack.

Ibrahim, who does not live with his father, came to Saif Ali Khan's home immedietly after learning about the attack.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Mumbai Police is investigating whether the intruder is a person known to one of Khan's maids working at the Bandra residence.

“We suspect the help (maid) must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down,” Indian Express cited an officer from the investigating team as saying.

Expressing concern over the attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was praying for his speedy recovery.

"It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X.