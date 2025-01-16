Actor Saif Ali Khan 'out of danger' now, police find visuals of intruder; 'no forced entry in house'
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised on Thursday after he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai.
He underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai to remove a knife from his spine, and is now "out of danger", doctors said.
Khan, 54, was was on the path of recovery following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in `Satguru Sharan' building.
Speaking to reporters, Lilavati Hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Niraj Uttamani said, "We removed a 2.5-inch piece of knife from the spine."
Asked about the actor's injuries, he said there were two severe, two intermediate injuries and two abrasions.
"We wish to inform you that fortunately Saif Ali Khan's surgery has been done very well. He is on the recovery path. He has been shifted to the ICU. Maybe in a day or two he will be shifted to the ward," Dr Uttamani told reporters.
The injuries were deep, however, doctors at the hospital managed to do the surgery well, he said, adding that a neurosurgery and a plastic surgery have been performed.
"Khan is looking fine and is on 100 per cent recovery path as per our initial understanding," Dr Uttamani said.
Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at the Lilavati Hospital, said Khan had sustained a major injury to his "thoracic spine."
"He sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid. There were two other deep wounds on his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team," he said.
Meanwhile, the CCTV visuals of the unidentified intruder have been traced and ten teams have been formed to investigate the offence, police said.
As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said.
After the incident that took place around 2.30 am, the attacker took the staircase to escape. His CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, police sources said.
Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, suffered a minor knife injury during the scuffle.
She later visited the police station to lodge a complaint for alleged attempted murder and trespassing.
Police, however, did not confirm the sections under which the First Information Report was registeredthe
Earlier in the day, the Lilavati hospital said, Khan has "six stab wounds" out of which "two are deep."
"Saif sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” PTI reported Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital as saying.
The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, the doctor added.
Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were inside the house when the incident occurred at around 2. 30 am on Thursday.
According to multiple media reports, Khan was attacked by the intruder when he rushed to protect his family.
"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital. The rest of the family is doing fine," a statement from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's team said.
"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.
Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence, though police were yet to comment on it.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Khan's son from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was the one who took him to the hospital after the attack.
Ibrahim, who does not live with his father, came to Saif Ali Khan's home immedietly after learning about the attack.
According to a report by the Indian Express, Mumbai Police is investigating whether the intruder is a person known to one of Khan's maids working at the Bandra residence.
“We suspect the help (maid) must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down,” Indian Express cited an officer from the investigating team as saying.
Expressing concern over the attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was praying for his speedy recovery.
"It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," she added.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital and said, “His health is good. I also talked with him, and he told me that he is fine. Whatever happened was not good.
Saif Ali Khan is a famous actor. There was only one attacker, and he had come with an intension of theft. Saif Ali Khan tried to catch hold of him during which he was attacked. Saif Ali Khan is out of danger. The police is serious about the case and the accused will be arrested soon. Such an incident should not have happened.”
Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said the police will not spare the guilty.
NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the attack on Saif Ali Khan was a cause for concern because if such high-profile people with security can be attacked in their homes, then what would happen to common citizens.
The fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years, he said.
NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the incident was worrisome.
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Maharashtra government over the "failure" of law and order.
"If celebrity homes are attacked and they need to put bullet-proof windows, what will be condition of ordinary citizens," he said, claiming such incidents will impact investments in the state.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led central government over the incident.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "When the BJP's double-engine government can't ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?" "Such attacks are not new.
There was a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house and the killing of Baba Siddique, who was BJP's alliance partner, shows the law and order situation in the country," he added.
The AAP chief demanded the resignation of the BJP-led central government over the attack on Khan.
"The BJP-led central government must resign if it can't protect our borders, country, national capital, and the people of India," Kejriwal said.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)