It’s a wrap for Maine Pyar Kiya

The principal photography of debutant director Faizal Faziludeen’s Maine Pyar Kiya, a romantic comedy with thriller elements, has been completed. The film was shot over two schedules, with the first lasting 30 days in Changanassery and the second spanning 20 days in Madurai. It is produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions, who earlier backed the Althaf Salim-Anarkali Marikar starrer Mandakini.

Scripted jointly by Faziludeen and Blk Fzl, Maine Pyar Kiya features Hridhu Haroon, known for his roles in Mura and the internationally acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, in the lead. He is joined by Preity Mukhundhan, recognised for her performance in the hit music video Aasa Kooda and the Tamil film Star.

Maine Pyar Kiya’s cast also includes Asif Ali’s brother Askar Ali, filmmaker Jeo Baby, Jagadish, Janardanan, Bibin Perumbilli, Aavesham-fame Midhutty, social media talents Arjyou and Sreekanth Vettiyar and Tamil actors Redin Kingsley, Boxer Dheena, and Mime Gopi. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Don Paul P, editing by Kannan Mohan and music composed by Ajmal Hasbulla.