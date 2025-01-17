Varun Dhawan starts shooting for 'Border 2'

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for 'Border 2', the makers announced through a social media post on Thursday. Sunny Deol plays the lead role in the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for directing Kesari, Punjab 1984 and Dil Bole Hadippa!, among others.

Sharing a photo with Varun, producer Bhushan Kumar and others, the makers of the sequel wrote, “Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the Border 2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way. January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga!”

Border, which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a huge hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. Along with Sunny, the film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Varun was last seen in the actioner Baby John, which was released in theatres on December 25, 2024.