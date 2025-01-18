Action, gore and some more

Unni Mukundan’s latest film Marco pushes boundaries of violence in Indian cinema. The film, directed by Haneef Adeni, is proving to be the actor’s biggest ever box-office opening. It is the story of a violent gangster who is on a rampage to avenge the death of a loved one.

The actor believes that language is no barrier when it comes to good filmmaking. “Language shouldn’t be an obstacle for you to create good content. I am planning to produce a Gujarati film next. I mouth my own dialogues in all the languages while dubbing the film. It makes your performance shine onscreen and brings the character to life,” says Mukundan.

Having debuted with the Tamil film Seedan in 2011, it took Mukundan 13 years to establish himself as an actor of note. However, he didn’t explore the action genre much. Until now. “I thought it was high time for me to join the action band waggon. Action in general travels faster. So, if you want to do a film on a bigger scale, action is one genre I believe you need to do.”

The film is drawing praise as well as criticism for its raw take on violence. “The bloodshed and violence shown in Marco is something that happens within society. We all know a film’s story is just a reflection of whatever happens around you. People are aware that this is a fictional story. So, they shouldn’t take it seriously. The film also has an Adult censor certification. So, we have done our part about the film being for grown-ups only,” he adds.