Four Bollywood celebrities including Kapil Sharma receive death threats

Four prominent Bollywood celebrities have allegedly received death threats from Pakistan.

The threat was received by comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, actress Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

The threatening email stated, "We have been monitoring your recent activities. We believe it is necessary to bring an important matter to your attention. This is neither a publicity stunt nor an attempt to trouble you."

The email further stated, "You must keep this message highly confidential. Failing to do so could result in severe consequences affecting both your professional and personal life. If you do not respond within the next 8 hours, we will take the necessary action."

The email has been signed off by the sender under the name ‘BISHNU.’

In this regard, an FIR has been filed in Mumbai. Police are investigating the matter.

The threat comes close on the heels of the brutal attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor was stabbed six times when he tried to confront an intruder who broke into his house in Mumbai's upscale locality Bandra. Saif sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Police have arrested one Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, in connection with the attack.