Bollywood films would be 'tragic' lens to understand India 100 years later: Naseeruddin Shah

KOZHIKODE: Actor Naseeruddin Shah believes cinema's most important function is to be the record of its times but he is worried that it would a "big tragedy" if future generations look at Bollywood movies to understand India of now.

Shah, known for his powerful performances in films such as "Nishant", "Aakrosh", "Sparsh" and "Masoom", was speaking at the ongoing eighth edition of Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

"I think the most important purpose that serious cinema serves is not to bring change in the world. I don't think anybody's thinking is changed after seeing a film, no matter how wonderful it may be," the veteran star said in a conversation with actor Parvathy Thiruvothu.

"Yes, It may help you raise a few questions. But the really important function of cinema, to my mind, is to act as a record of its times. Those are the most valuable films," he added.

"Because these films will be seen 100 years later, and if 100 years later people want to know what India of 2025 was like, and they find a Bollywood film, that would be a big tragedy I think."