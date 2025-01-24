Boman Irani’s directorial debut confirms premiere date

Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys will be released on Prime Video on February 7, the makers announced on Thursday. Besides Boman, the film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles. Boman has also co-written it with Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris.

As per a press note shared by the makers, “The Mehta Boys follows the story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.”

Speaking about the film, Boman said in a statement, “As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing – their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human. I couldn’t have asked for a more compelling story or a better team.”