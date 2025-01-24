Boman Irani’s directorial debut confirms premiere date

Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys will be released on Prime Video on February 7, the makers announced on Thursday. Besides Boman, the film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles. Boman has also co-written it with Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris.
As per a press note shared by the makers, “The Mehta Boys follows the story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.”
Speaking about the film, Boman said in a statement, “As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing – their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human. I couldn’t have asked for a more compelling story or a better team.”
Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India added, “At Prime Video, we are dedicated to championing stories that resonate with audiences globally, and The Mehta Boys masterfully captures the subtle complexities of human connections. Boman Irani brings a unique and refreshing perspective as a filmmaker, making this film truly special. We’re thrilled to have collaborated with him and the incredibly talented cast and crew to share this heart-warming story with our customers in India and across the world.”
The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The film made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.
The Mehta Boys is produced by Irani Movietone in association with Chalkboard Entertainment.