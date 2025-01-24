Hindi

It’s a wrap for 'The Family Man' season 3

Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK took to social media on Thursday to share pictures from the wrap-up party.
The third season of the Manoj Bajpayee’s spy comedy-drama series The Family Man has completed filming. Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK took to social media on Thursday to share pictures from the wrap-up party.

In the photos, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Gul Panag can be seen enjoying light moments.

The Family Man revolves around a middle-class man Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj, who works for the special cell of the National Investigation Agency. tack on India. The third season of the show is reportedly set in Nagaland.

