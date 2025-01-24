Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine as Light ' shines globally despite Oscar snub

2024 has been the year of many things in Indian cinema. The blockbuster run of Telugu films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD. The conversations surrounding the rise of Malayalam cinema, the sharp decline in Hindi cinema, the blow-hot-blow-cold of Tamil cinema, and a lot more.

But if there is one name that rises above it all to make a stellar mark on the global level, it is filmmaker Payal Kapadia, and her Malayalam film, All We Imagine As Light. However, it was disappointing that the film didn’t receive an Oscar nomination despite its overwhelming success in the awards circuit.