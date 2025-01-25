IIFA awards took Indian cinema forward across the world: Shah Rukh Khan

"It's been a great journey, it's been so much fun. They (organisers – Andre Timmims, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph) have always been hardworking. I remember them arranging chairs at different award functions for us, being kind to us, and showing warmth. From the beginning of the show to the end, they've always looked after us," he said, adding that he had enjoyed performing and hosting the IIFA Awards in the past.

Khan expressed excitement for being part of the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, which will be held on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur.

"I've always said to them, 'We should have IIFA in our country,' and there's no better place than Jaipur to host this. We will have our show; come and enjoy and celebrate the Indian film industry with us there," he said.

"I was in the middle of preparing to start filming, and when they told me that it’s going to be 25 years of IIFA and that I need to be there, I rushed here. I'm looking forward to being in Jaipur and enjoying myself there," Khan added.