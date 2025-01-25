IIFA awards took Indian cinema forward across the world: Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has credited the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards for taking Indian cinema to the global stage.
"It's a marvellous achievement, taking Indian cinema forward," Khan said. "It's been good times with IIFA, and I pray for them (organisers) that they continue to take Indian cinema global, putting it on a platform that makes us relevant all over the world," he told reporters at the IIFA press conference on Friday evening.
The Bollywood star, who has been associated with the IIFA Awards for over two decades, shared that he has some "fond and wild" memories of attending the award show over the years.
"It's been a great journey, it's been so much fun. They (organisers – Andre Timmims, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph) have always been hardworking. I remember them arranging chairs at different award functions for us, being kind to us, and showing warmth. From the beginning of the show to the end, they've always looked after us," he said, adding that he had enjoyed performing and hosting the IIFA Awards in the past.
Khan expressed excitement for being part of the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, which will be held on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur.
"I've always said to them, 'We should have IIFA in our country,' and there's no better place than Jaipur to host this. We will have our show; come and enjoy and celebrate the Indian film industry with us there," he said.
"I was in the middle of preparing to start filming, and when they told me that it’s going to be 25 years of IIFA and that I need to be there, I rushed here. I'm looking forward to being in Jaipur and enjoying myself there," Khan added.
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is set to host the upcoming award show, said he is going to give his best.
"I'm happy to be part of the 25th anniversary of IIFA. I'm going to host, and I hope I'll be the second-best host because no one can beat him (Shah Rukh). Whenever Shah Rukh sir has hosted or performed, he's been exceptional. It's always like a stadium-like effect," said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor.
On a lighter note, Khan taught Aaryan how to host people in Jaipur.
"Padharo mare desh, Rajasthan," Khan said, as Aaryan repeated after him.
The press conference was also attended by Deputy Rajasthan Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who said they are honoured to host the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.
"Inspired by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of boosting tourism through innovation, Rajasthan proudly embraces this opportunity to showcase its splendour. Over three extraordinary days, the IIFA Awards and its related events will not only honour cinematic excellence but also catalyse investment and growth in Rajasthan's vibrant tourism sector," Kumari said.