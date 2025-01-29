Kriti Sanon joins the cast of Dhanush’s 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Actor Kriti Sanon has joined the cast of Aanand L Rai’s next film Tere Ishk Mein, which stars Dhanush as the male lead. On Tuesday, the makers shared a video on social media to make the announcement, along with unveiling Kriti’s character name as Mukti.

“Jahan ishq ka junoon ho, wahan kahani alag hoti hai! (Where love is madness, the story there is different) Welcoming @kritisanon to the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa as MUKTI in #TereIshkMein,” the post was captioned.

Tere Ishk Mein, as per the makers, is set in the world of Raanjhanaa, the 2013 film starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor and helmed by Aanand. Himanshu Sharma, who wrote Raanjhanaa, is penning the upcoming film as well.

Previously an announcement of Tere Ishk Mein featured a bearded Dhanush in the role of an obsessed lover named Shankar. The film has a soundtrack composed by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T Series in collaboration with Aanand and Himanshu for Colour Yellow Productions, the film is scheduled to be released on November 28 this year.