Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3: ‘We had to fine-tune ourselves’

After months of controversy, actor Paresh Rawal has recently confirmed that he will be returning to Hera Pheri 3, saying that all issues have been “resolved now.”
Previously the actor had announced his exit from the franchise stating that it was “rightful” and that “he doesn’t feel like a part of it.”
In a recent podcast with Himashu Mehta, when Paresh was asked about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, he said, “There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do ( Labour and give them the film).”
He added, “So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. (Everybody should come together. Nothing else). It is all resolved now.”
When the host reconfirmed whether the film with the original cast is in the works, Paresh said, “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (It was coming earlier too) but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”
On May 18, Paresh had taken to social media to confirm his exit from Hera Pheri 3. There were some reports earlier which claimed that the actor had left the film due to creative differences. However, he refuted these claims in a brief social media post, where he wrote that his decision to leave the film was not due to “disagreement with the filmmaker”. “I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” he had written.
Akshay had bought the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from producer Feroz Nadiadwala and was producing it under Cape of Good Films. After Paresh’s exit, reports began to surface on May 20 about Akshay suing Paresh and seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for exiting the film after signing a legal contract and starting the shoot.
Akshay’s legal representative, Pooja Tidke later told PTI that there will be “severe legal consequences” due to Paresh’s exit. “It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer,” she said.
Following this, Paresh tweeted on May 25 that his legal team has responded to Akshay’s notice and said, “Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.” Soon, a new story began to unfold. Paresh’s lawyers claimed that the makers of Hera Pheri 3 didn’t deliver the screenplay or a draft of a long form agreement.
When Akshay was asked about his feud with Paresh during the trailer launch of Housefull 5, the actor just said that he is good friends with Paresh. “I have known him for over thirty years. He is a great actor, and I admire him. Whatever the issue is, this is not the place where I am going to talk about it. It is a serious matter which the court will handle,” he had said.
Meanwhile, Akshay and Paresh will be seen together in another film by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy which is set to be released in theatres on April 2, 2026.