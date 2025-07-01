Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3: ‘We had to fine-tune ourselves’

On May 18, Paresh had taken to social media to confirm his exit from Hera Pheri 3. There were some reports earlier which claimed that the actor had left the film due to creative differences. However, he refuted these claims in a brief social media post, where he wrote that his decision to leave the film was not due to “disagreement with the filmmaker”. “I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” he had written.

Akshay had bought the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from producer Feroz Nadiadwala and was producing it under Cape of Good Films. After Paresh’s exit, reports began to surface on May 20 about Akshay suing Paresh and seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for exiting the film after signing a legal contract and starting the shoot.

Akshay’s legal representative, Pooja Tidke later told PTI that there will be “severe legal consequences” due to Paresh’s exit. “It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer,” she said.

Following this, Paresh tweeted on May 25 that his legal team has responded to Akshay’s notice and said, “Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.” Soon, a new story began to unfold. Paresh’s lawyers claimed that the makers of Hera Pheri 3 didn’t deliver the screenplay or a draft of a long form agreement.